Private jet grounded while possible Russian links are investigated
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he had taken ‘rapid action’ in the case.
A private jet has been grounded while possible links to Russia are investigated.
The Cessna aircraft was blocked from taking off from London Biggin Hill Airport while it is investigated to see whether it falls foul of sanctions banning all Russian-linked aircraft.
Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Today I have taken rapid action to identify and ground another plane pending inquiries about possible Russian links.
“We are continuing to take decisive action against Putin and his illegal war in Ukraine.”
The notice to airmen (Notam) grounding the flight was issued on Saturday morning and relates to a Cessna Citation Latitude 680A owned by Brooker Holdings Ltd.
It is a criminal offence for planes owned, operated or chartered by Russians, including private jets, to fly or land in the UK following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
