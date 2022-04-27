Grant Shapps unveils measure to ease flights chaos
The Transport Secretary will allow new recruits to begin training before receiving security clearance.
New aviation recruits will be permitted to begin training before passing security checks to ease flight disruption, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.
Passengers have faced chaos in recent weeks, with flights cancelled and long queues at airports.
British Airways is axing around 100 short-haul flights at Heathrow every day due to staff shortages.
Travellers have reported being forced to wait for several hours to pass through security and passport checks at airports such as Birmingham, Manchester and Heathrow.
Mr Shapps said he will “look for ways to try to assist” the sector but will not “compromise in any way, shape or form with aviation security and safety”.
He told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee on Wednesday: “I have looked at the rules and found an area where we can assist with the bureaucracy, particularly with regard to new people coming into the industry, and their need to be security checked.
“We can begin the training, without exposing them to the parts of the training which are security-related, without having the security check complete, as long as it’s complete before they start the security-related stuff.
“I have a Statutory Instrument – I think it comes to the House today – to do exactly that.”
He added: “This is an example of how we’ll try to work with the sector, but in the end they will have to resolve these problems by getting people in the right places.”
Mr Shapps said he called British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle into his office on Tuesday to discuss recent disruption.
The Cabinet minister told the committee that Mr Doyle explained that the problems are “growing pains in lots of different directions”.
Mr Shapps said the airline has found it “quite difficult” to recruit enough ground staff such as baggage handlers in a “very, very tight employment market”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.