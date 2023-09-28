Jump to content

Grant Shapps visits President Zelensky in Ukraine

The Defence Secretary met with Mr Zelensky and other military officials in Kyiv.

David Lynch
Thursday 28 September 2023 07:48
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has met with the Ukrainian president (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Grant Shapps has visited Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Defence Secretary’s visit to Ukraine’s capital was confirmed in a video shared by Mr Zelensky on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter.

In the video, UK Cabinet minister Mr Shapps can be seen meeting with Ukraine’s leader alongside military officials from both countries.

I am profoundly grateful to the UK for all the financial, humanitarian, and military support, including crucial long-range capabilities

President Volodymyr Zelensky

On X, Mr Zelensky said: “I received UK Defence Secretary (Grant Shapps) in Kyiv.

“I am profoundly grateful to the UK for all the financial, humanitarian, and military support, including crucial long-range capabilities.

“We discussed further defence co-operation and steps to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.”

The trip to Ukraine comes at an early point in Mr Shapps’ career as Defence Secretary.

He was appointed to the post at the end of August, having previously held a series of senior Government positions.

