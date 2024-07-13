Boy, 17, charged with assault and threats to kill after gurdwara attack

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple offences after an attack at a Sikh place of worship in Kent.

Kent Police was called to the Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend on Thursday evening to reports of a disturbance inside the premises and two women being assaulted outside.

Nobody was seriously injured during the incident and officers recovered a bladed weapon.

On Saturday, the force charged the teenager from Gravesend with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, using or threatening unlawful violence, threats to kill, threatening a person with a bladed weapon and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

No-one was seriously hurt in the incident (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

The teenager was remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court later the same day.

Chief Superintendent Angie Chapman said: “We understand local people’s concerns about this incident which we are treating as isolated.

“Our patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we would like to thank the community for their continued support and assistance.”