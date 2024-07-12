Sikh worshipper ‘tried to tackle’ sword-wielding teenage raider at gurdwara

Support truly

A Sikh worshipper said he “tried to tackle” a sword-wielding teenage raider who attempted to assault people at a gurdwara in Kent.

Avtar Singh, 44, said he and other worshippers “chased” the boy, who was brandishing two swords in the Siri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend on Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy from Gravesend was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a religiously aggravated public order offence, after police were called to the gurdwara at 8.10pm on Thursday.

Kent Police said a man went into the Sikh place of worship and tried to assault people there while armed with a bladed weapon.

No-one was seriously injured but two women needed treatment for cuts and bruises, they said.

A bladed weapon was recovered from the scene and no-one else is being sought by police.

Mr Singh, who has been worshipping at the temple for 15 years, said the incident was “terrifying”.

He told the PA news agency: “When I went into the hall, the guy was sitting there on the money pot – sitting there with the two swords in his hands, nothing on his head and in an aggressive mood. I can’t see that – this is against our religion, I perceived that much.

“I just went straight to him, tried to tackle him – he put a sword on to me as well, then I fell on the floor, then we hit him with the thing to try to hold him, he fell on the floor as well.

“Then he ran away around the other side, he ran around the other way, and we chased him all the way along to the Trinity School, and then two Indian lads stopped him there, held him, and by that time the police came.”

Mr Singh added: “I was grabbing his legs and twisting his feet that way to try to control him, then police put the handcuffs on – otherwise you would not have even got handcuffs on them.

“The way he was running and with two swords in his hand, running along all through there with the public and hitting two public people already. It was really bad.”

Kent Police’s Detective Superintendent Ian Dyball said: “We understand the community’s concerns in relation to the events at the gurdwara, however we are treating it as an isolated incident.

“Patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we thank the community for their ongoing support and assistance.”

A statement posted on Facebook on behalf of the gurdwara’s management team said: “The Gurdwara is cooperating fully with Kent Police who are treating the incident very seriously, with the District Commander on site to support whilst the investigation is ongoing.

“The person was spotted by the Gurdwara security team and police were called immediately.”

Lauren Sullivan, the MP for Gravesham, said: “I am shocked and saddened by the incident at the gurdwara in Gravesend.

“My thoughts are with those hurt, their family, and their community.”

Gravesham Borough Council leader John Burden paid tribute to police who “ran towards danger” to arrest the suspect and said to the Sikh community “we are here for them”.

Mr Burden said: “We have an incredibly close relationship with our Sikh community, who do so much to support all of our local residents and promote community cohesion.”

Security minister Dan Jarvis also tweeted that he was being updated about the attack, adding: “All communities must be safe in their places of worship.”