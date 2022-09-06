Jump to content
Grayson Perry artwork stolen from Bristol gallery

The sculpture ‘Alien Baby’ was taken from the Hidden Gallery in Clifton on August 30.

Tess de La Mare
Tuesday 06 September 2022 11:13
‘Alien Baby’ by Grayson Perry (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
‘Alien Baby’ by Grayson Perry (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Police are investigating after a sculpture by artist and broadcaster Grayson Perry was stolen from a Bristol art gallery.

The 27cm glazed ceramic figure, called “Alien Baby”, was taken from the Hidden Gallery in Clifton between 1.15pm and 1.26pm on Tuesday August 30, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Two men were seen in the area of the gallery where the item was on display just before it’s theft, the force said.

One is described as white, in his thirties and of slim build, with dark facial hair.

He was wearing a camouflage-print baseball cap, a dark zip-up jacket with a blue v-neck shirt underneath, as well as dark jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Grayson Perry has made a number of TV series looking at people’s relationship with art (Bristol City Council/PA)
(PA Media)

The limited edition figure is worth a five figure sum, it is understood, with online art brokerage company Artsy giving it an estimated value of £22,500.

Perry is known for his television programmes examining the nature of people’s relationship with art.

Alien Baby appeared in his 2018 Bafta-nominated series Rites of Passage in the episode examining birth.

Since December last year, Bristol Museum and Art Gallery has hosted an exhibition of work by both Perry and his wife Philippa and also by members of the public.

The works were made as part of the Channel 4 series Grayson’s Art Club.

Anyone with any information about the theft of Alien Baby is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 quoting reference 5222209796.

