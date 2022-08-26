Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, have been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing.

Nina Lloyd
Saturday 27 August 2022 01:28
A man and woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said (John Stillwell/PA)
A man and woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said (John Stillwell/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man and woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with  terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said.

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, have been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.

He is further charged with one count of encouraging terrorism, three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication, and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York, faces one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Recommended

They were detained after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home addresses on Monday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).

Warrants of further detention were granted on Tuesday, CTPNE said.

They will appear via video-link before magistrates in London on Saturday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in