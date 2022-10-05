London Marathon charity of the year urges runners to help beat childhood cancer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children’s Charity said it wants runners to help it beat childhood cancer as it was revealed as the good cause of the year for the 2023 London Marathon.

The marathon will return to its traditional spring slot next year with the ballot for a place in the April 23 race open until 9pm on Friday October 7.

GOSH Charity hopes to raise £3.5 million through the partnership to help beat childhood cancer and launched its Run it. Beat It campaign to inspire runners across the UK to join TeamGOSH.

Every day, around 600 children from across the UK arrive at Great Ormond Street Hospital for specialist care and the charity exists to fund the hospital’s most urgent needs.

GOSH, which opened its doors in 1852, sees the most rare and difficult-to-treat childhood cancers and looks after around 400 children who have been diagnosed with cancer every year – more than any other hospital in the UK.

Investment in research and treatments has dramatically improved survival rates but cancer remains the most common cause of death in the UK in children aged one to 14, according to Cancer Research UK.

GOSH Charity chief executive Louise Parkes said: “It takes cutting-edge medical technology, pioneering research, child-focused environments and essential family support services to tackle serious childhood illnesses and rare conditions like childhood cancer, and with the support of our TeamGOSH runners, we’ll be able to make a transformational difference to some of the UK’s most seriously ill children.

“We’re calling on the nation to join TeamGOSH for the TCS London Marathon and help us beat childhood cancer.

“Your efforts could help change and even save the lives of seriously ill children from across the UK.

“We’re ready to go, and we can’t wait for you to join us.”

Hugh Brasher, event director of the TCS London Marathon, said: “We all know of the amazing work Great Ormond Street Hospital does for children across the UK and we wish GOSH Charity all the very best in its efforts to raise crucial funds to tackle such a heartbreaking disease in childhood cancer.”

TeamGOSH 2022 runner Dean McHugh said: “London Marathon day was absolutely incredible. The atmosphere along the route was just electric.

“Hearing people call my name and seeing complete strangers cheering was amazing and definitely helped spur me on.

“I was really proud to run for GOSH Charity and be part of the purple wave flowing along the marathon route. Running together with so many inspiring individuals for one very special cause was truly phenomenal.

“If anyone is considering running as part of TeamGOSH in 2023, then don’t think twice. I loved every second and came away with memories to last a lifetime.”

Alongside recruiting runners for the central London event, the charity also hopes to inspire its supporters to take on the virtual TCS London Marathon which returns for a fourth year.

TeamGOSH also plans to recruit hundreds of new volunteers to cheer on its runners.

For more information about GOSH Charity’s Charity of the Year partnership with TCS London Marathon, visit gosh.org/tcs-london-marathon-2023.

Ballot results will be announced later this month.