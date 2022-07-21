Jump to content
Tube line to close early due to staff shortages

Train operator Greater Anglia said the Central line ‘will be shutting down from 5pm’ on Thursday.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 21 July 2022 13:47
A Tube line will begin closing during the evening rush hour on Thursday due to staff shortages (PA)
A Tube line will begin closing during the evening rush hour on Thursday due to staff shortages.

Train operator Greater Anglia said the Central line “will be shutting down from 5pm today with complete closure by 6.30pm expected”.

Services on the line – which stretches from Epping, Essex to West Ruislip, west London via the centre of the capital – normally run until after midnight.

Greater Anglia serves the London Liverpool Street and Stratford stations, which are also on the Central line.

Transport for London has not issued an alert to passengers, but a spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency the line is closing early due to a shortage of control room staff.

