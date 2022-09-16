Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Train services to London halted by damaged electric wires

All lines are blocked between Ipswich and Manningtree because of the problem, Greater Anglia said.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 16 September 2022 14:48
Rail services connecting parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with London are severely disrupted due to damaged overhead electric wires (Network Rail)
Rail services connecting parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with London are severely disrupted due to damaged overhead electric wires (Network Rail)

Rail services connecting parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with London are severely disrupted due to damaged overhead electric wires.

All lines are blocked between Ipswich and Manningtree because of the problem, Greater Anglia said.

The damage was reported on Thursday afternoon but is so extensive it is expected to cause disruption for the rest of Friday.

The wires were wrapped around a train, which was removed from the scene shortly after midnight.

Recommended

A limited replacement bus service is being provided between Colchester and Ipswich.

The disruption comes amid a surge in demand for travel to London as mourners pay their respects to the late Queen.

Greater Anglia is among the operators running extra services to ease journeys.

The company said in a statement: “Network Rail engineers are working to complete the necessary repairs as quickly as possible, but the extent and nature of the damage mean that it is currently expected to take until the end of Friday before the work is finished and a normal service can be restored.

“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience this disruption will cause to passengers’ journeys.”

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “I am really sorry to passengers who are affected by the ongoing issues in Suffolk.

“Our engineers have been working since the incident to remove the train and repair the overhead wires.

“The damage is extensive and it will take us until the end of the day to fix.

Recommended

“A rail replacement service is in operation.

“Once again I apologise for the disruption and advise anyone travelling through the affected stations to check with the train operator before they travel and allow extra time to complete their journeys.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in