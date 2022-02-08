Driver injured as brick thrown at train
The driver was taken to hospital after being hit in the face by shards of glass.
A train driver was hit in the face by shards of glass when his cab’s windscreen was smashed by a brick.
The brick was thrown at the train as it was travelling towards Clifton in Greater Manchester at around 10pm on Friday February 4, Northern said.
The driver, who has not been named, was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.
An investigation has been launched by British Transport Police (BTP).
Northern is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who provides information which leads to a conviction.
The operator’s regional director, Chris Jackson, said: “It’s hard to believe that anyone would put the safety of others at risk by such reckless behaviour.
“The consequences of a brick hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating.
“This was a shocking incident that could have had fatal consequences.
“Officers are investigating, and I am appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
“Someone will know who did this and we need to find them before they do something similar which may have far worse consequences.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.