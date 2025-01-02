Major incident stood down after flooding which saw almost 1,000 evacuated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A major incident has been stood down after flooding which saw almost 1,000 people evacuated.

Fire crews in Greater Manchester attended more than 100 incidents as a result of the flooding, caused by heavy rain through New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day.

In neighbouring Cheshire, the Bridgewater Canal breached its banks when an aqueduct was damaged during the rainfall.

In a joint update on Thursday, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) said there had been no reports of injuries and they were now focussing on recovery efforts.

The major incident was declared at 4am on New Year’s Day and mountain rescue teams were deployed to help.

Chief Fire Officer Dave Russel said: “The flooding on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day caused considerable damage and disruption across Greater Manchester. We have evacuated nearly 1,000 people, half of them on boats, and many from flooded homes.

“Over the past 36 hours, fire crews have worked tirelessly to keep people safe alongside Greater Manchester Police, North West Ambulance Service, Mountain Rescue, local councils and a range of partners. I’d like to thank everyone involved in the response for their hard work and dedication.”

Crews used powered inflatable boats to evacuate 445 people from the Britannia Hotel in Didsbury and about 400 people were evacuated from Meadow Mill flats in Stockport after a loss of power and water supply.

Cheshire Police said they worked with colleagues in Greater Manchester to evacuate properties following damage to the Bridgewater Canal aqueduct near Lymm.

Drone footage, filmed on Wednesday by Josh Taylor of the Taylors Aboard a Narrowboat Youtube channel, showed water flooding fields surrounding the waterway in Little Bollington.