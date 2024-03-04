Police cordon off business premises in ‘hazmat incident’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have placed a cordon around a business site following reports of a “hazmat incident”.

Emergency services, including fire and ambulance crews, are at the scene in Trafford Park, Stretford, Greater Manchester.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it followed its major incident protocol and sent multiple resources following reports of a chemical leak.

No injuries have been reported and everyone at the business, based in Tenax Road, has been accounted for, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

In a statement, GMP said: “At around 9am today GMP received reports of a hazmat incident at a business premises on Tenax Road in Trafford Park.

“Officers are currently at the scene along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service.

“There has been no reported injuries and everyone at the business premises has been accounted for.

“A 300m cordon is currently in place, with residents and business being advised on health grounds to close all doors and windows while investigations continue.

“A number of surrounding roads have been closed as a precaution.”

In a statement, NWAS said: “Following reports of a chemical leak at an industrial site on Tenax Road, North West Ambulance Service enacted its major incident protocol and sent multiple resources to the scene. This includes its hazardous area response team and operational commanders.

“Very quickly, we have been able to account for all potential patients, assessing more than a dozen people. Nobody has required further treatment.”