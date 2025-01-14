GP jailed for ‘truly horrific’ sexual abuse of patients over 15-year period

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been jailed for eight years after he sexually abused patients while working as a GP over a 15-year period.

Wayne Sefton Davis, 69, told one of his victims that he “needed to teach her how to pleasure her husband” and wanted to check that another was “a virgin” as he sexually assaulted them during medical examinations, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

An investigation was launched by police in Salford, Greater Manchester in May 2020 after two women came forward to speak out about Davis’s offending.

Davis, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after one of the women disclosed to officers that she was assaulted at an appointment in 2006, GMP said.

A second victim came forward to disclose a similar experience with Davis after a press release for Davis’ arrest was issued when he was taken into custody.

Following a two-week trial at Manchester Crown Court in December 2024, Davis was found unanimously guilty of a series of sexual offences, including one count of sexual assault by penetration and one count of indecent assault, GMP said.

He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment and placed onto the sex offenders register for life at the same court on Monday, the force said.

Detective sergeant Charlotte Sullivan thanked the victims and survivors for their bravery in speaking out about their experiences after what was “a long and distressing process for them to endure”.

She said: “Davis’s actions are truly horrific and shocking, he was in a position of power and used this for his own sexual gratification.

“His actions showcase a complete abuse of trust and power. He took advantage of the women in a time when they needed reassurance.

“He knowingly did not follow the guidance of the GP’s chaperone policy and sexually assaulted lone women in his place of work with no regard for their wellbeing whatsoever, they were seeking his advice as a medical professional for personal and private matters.”

Ms Sullivan said incidents like these were extremely rare but that GMP “continue to work closely” with medical practises and the local trusts, staff, the local authority and support organisations.