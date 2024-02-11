Jump to content

Four boys aged between 12 and 14 arrested on suspicion of rape

A crime scene remains in place.

Helen William
Sunday 11 February 2024 19:18
Four boys aged between 12 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of rape in Rochdale.

The suspects, who are aged 12, 13, and two 14 year-olds, are in police custody.

Their arrests came after officers were called at about 6pm on Saturday to reports of a rape on Kingsway, in Newbold, Greater Manchester Police said.

The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.

A crime scene remains in place as officers continue their investigation, the force added.

