Man charged with murder of missing woman after body discovered
Mariann Borocz had been missing since December 14.
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found nine days after she was reported missing.
The body of Mariann Borocz, who was reported missing on December 14, was discovered by officers at a property in Bolton on December 23 and has now been formally identified.
Officers conducted extensive searches and issued appeals for information during their efforts to find her, Greater Manchester Police said.
Christopher Barlow, 61, of Pedder Street, Bolton, has been remanded in custody charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Ms Borocz’s family are being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Chief Inspector Tony Platten thanked those who spoke to officers and shared the missing person appeals.
He said: “On behalf of the entire investigation team, our condolences remain with Mariann’s family as they try to come to terms with her death.
“Our investigation is moving at pace, and we are continuing to work hard to build a full timeline of events leading up to Mariann’s death.
“As part of our investigation, we are once again appealing for additional information from the local community.
“You can speak to our officers in person or call 101 quoting incident 1670 of 23/12/2024.”