Tesla Cybertruck seized after being unlawfully driven on UK roads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Tesla Cybertruck that was prohibited from driving in the UK has been seized by police after being unlawfully driven in Greater Manchester.

Officers from the Greater Manchester Police transport unit stopped the Cybertruck, which a permanent UK resident was driving, in Whitefield after it was found the vehicle was registered and insured abroad – making it prohibited to drive in the UK.

A statement posted on Bury Police’s Facebook page said: “Legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with a Cybertruck.”

It added that the Tesla “does not hold a certificate of conformity”.

As a result, the Cybertruck was seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act, which gives police the ability to seize vehicles driven without a licence or insurance. The driver was also reported.

The Cybertruck was released by Tesla in 2023 after being first shown in prototype form in 2019.

With a range of up to 340 miles from its electric battery and motors, the Cybertruck features 35-inch all-terrain tyres and 17 inches of ground clearance.

At over 5.6 metres, the Cybertruck is considerably longer than a standard Range Rover, which is just over five metres in length.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said the vehicle has been referred to Operation Wolverine, which was established in 2007 to target drivers without insurance.

The owner will have to prove ownership and correct insurance prior to release, the spokesperson added.