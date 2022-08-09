Missing mother and baby found ‘safe and well’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother and her baby son who went missing from their home in Manchester have been found “safe and well”, police said.

Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday.

In a short statement released late on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police said: “They have been found safe and well.”

In an earlier appeal, superintendent Sarah Morton pleaded for Sascha to get in touch.

She said: “Sascha, if you’re reading this, please contact us or someone trustworthy so we can check that you and Clay are safe and offer support.”