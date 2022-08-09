Missing mother and baby found ‘safe and well’
Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday.
A mother and her baby son who went missing from their home in Manchester have been found “safe and well”, police said.
Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday.
In a short statement released late on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police said: “They have been found safe and well.”
In an earlier appeal, superintendent Sarah Morton pleaded for Sascha to get in touch.
She said: “Sascha, if you’re reading this, please contact us or someone trustworthy so we can check that you and Clay are safe and offer support.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.