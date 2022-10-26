Jump to content

University student stabbed to death in Fallowfield – Greater Manchester Police

The force said a 19-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the student area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Laura Parnaby
Wednesday 26 October 2022 18:38
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Wire)

A university student has been stabbed to death in Manchester and police are investigating his murder.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were alerted to the fatal knife attack on a 19-year-old boy on Wilmslow Road, in the student area of Fallowfield, at around 2am.

The force said CPR was attempted on the teenager and he was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

His family have been told and they are being supported by trained officers.

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones, of GMP, said officers will “relentlessly pursue” the attacker, and the force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Det Sup Jones said: “This was a terrible crime which has robbed a young man of his life and my thoughts are with his family at this devastating time.

“I understand it will cause distress and concern to many in Fallowfield and across Manchester more widely, including our large student community.

“The investigation is in its early stages, but I can assure you that our officers are working round the clock and carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We are actively pursuing leads and will relentlessly pursue the offender to ensure they are brought to justice.

“There will be more officers out on the streets in Fallowfield and the surrounding area over the coming days conducting high visibility and plain clothes patrols to gather intelligence and reassure the community.”

Extra GMP officers also patrol the student areas on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights, and these efforts will be ramped up following the incident, the force said.

Anyone with any information should contact GMP by calling 101 quoting Log 240 of 26/10/22.

Information can also be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

