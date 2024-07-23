Police officer critically ill after being stabbed by prison inmate

Support truly

A police officer is critically ill after being stabbed in the chest at a high-security prison.

The officer, who is from Greater Manchester Police, was attacked at HMP Frankland in Durham just after 11am on Tuesday.

Land and air ambulance crews were called to the notorious jail and he was taken to hospital in a critical condition but was talking and conscious, Durham Police said.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “An officer from our Major Incident Team was stabbed by an inmate at HM Prison Frankland.

“He was transported to hospital in a critical condition, where he is being treated for his injuries.

“We have made the family aware of this incident and are supporting them through this incredibly difficult time.”

HMP Frankland houses some of the country’s most serious criminals and in May the Sun reported that an inmate had attacked a fellow prisoner with a claw hammer.

A spokesman for Durham Police said: “Shortly after 11am this morning, Durham Constabulary were called to an incident at HMP Frankland in Durham City.

“A police officer, who was visiting the facility from an outside force, suffered a stab wound to the chest during the incident.

“The injured officer has been taken to hospital by ambulance, where he is described as being ‘conscious and talking’.”

A local resident said they saw the air ambulance land nearby.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said on X, formerly Twitter: “Deeply concerning news from HMP Frankland today, where a police officer has been stabbed, though is conscious and talking in hospital.

“I am being kept up to date with all developments. And my thoughts are with that brave officer.”

HMP Frankland is a category A men’s prison, the highest level of security.

Inmates being held at the jail include Damien Bendall, who is serving a whole life term for murdering his partner, Terri Harris, 35, her daughter, Lacey Bennett, 11, her son, John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, also 11, in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in 2021.

The Sun reported in May that he had attacked another inmate at the prison with a claw hammer.

Other prisoners being held at the jail are thought to include Wayne Couzens, the then-serving police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard, and Levi Bellfield, who killed Milly Dowler, Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange, and tried to kill Kate Sheedy.

Double murderer and necrophiliac David Fuller appeared via video-link from the jail for his trial for sexually abusing bodies in 2022, while Soham murderer Ian Huntley is also said to be held there.

Liberian war criminal Charles Taylor, who is serving a 50-year sentence, is another notorious Frankland resident.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Violence in prisons is not tolerated and our thoughts are with the brave police officer stabbed at HMP Frankland today.

“Improving the safety of our prisons is one of the Lord Chancellor’s top priorities and she is being kept up-to-date on the situation.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “appalled” by the attack.

Local MP Mary Foy pledged to work with the prison to ensure the safety of staff and police officers.

She said: “The police officer who was attacked at HMP Frankland today is in my thoughts.

“I was relieved to hear from the Justice Secretary that the officer is conscious and talking in hospital. I hope they make a quick and speedy recovery.

“The risks that staff face working in prisons can never be understated. I have so much respect for them.

“I’d like to thank the work of the North East ambulance service, and the Great North air ambulance service, for their professionalism.

“I will be working with HMP Frankland to ensure the safety of police and prison officers in our prisons.”