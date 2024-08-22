Man under the care of mental health professionals following triple stabbing

Support truly

A man has been placed under the detention of mental health professionals following his arrest in connection with a triple stabbing in Greater Manchester.

A 43-year-old woman died after the incident in Gorton on Sunday, while a 64-year-old man remains in a critical condition, and a girl aged 17 is stable in hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Greater Manchester Police said the 22-year-old man, who was arrested on Sunday, knew the three people who were stabbed.

Police went to a property in Barnard Road, Gorton, at around 11.20pm on Sunday following reports that three people had been stabbed, and the victims were taken to hospital.

The force said specialist family liaison officers were supporting the family, and police were working to understand the full circumstances and support the community.

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley, of the major incident team, said: “Our thoughts remain with those affected by this tragic incident.

“We have stepped up our patrols of the local area, to provide reassurance to people that our investigation is continuing at a pace, and that we are there to listen to concerns and answer questions.

“We continue to appeal for any information; we advise anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward, if they haven’t already done so.

“We are also interested in speaking to anyone who was in the surrounding area near to Barnard Road at around 11pm that night.

“If you have any dash cam, doorbell, or mobile phone footage, this could help us in piecing together what happened.”