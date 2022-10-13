Senior police officer suspended after misconduct allegation
The officer has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A senior police officer has been suspended after an allegation of misconduct, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said it has referred the unnamed high ranking officer to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for investigation.
Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said: “Following an allegation of misconduct, a senior officer has been suspended from duty and referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation into their standards of professional behaviour.”
An IOPC spokesman told the PA news agency: “We are waiting for a referral from GMP and will assess the available information to determine if any further action is required from us.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.