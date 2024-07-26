Police officer under criminal investigation for assault after airport video

Support truly

A police constable is under criminal investigation after a video emerged showing an officer kick and stamp on the head of a man as he lay on the floor at Manchester Airport.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Friday the Greater Manchester Police officer had been advised he was under criminal investigation for assault.

The officer was also served with a disciplinary notice to inform him he was being investigated for potential gross misconduct for a number of alleged breaches of police professional standards, including his use of force, a spokesman said.

It comes after two nights of protests in Rochdale and Manchester city centre following the video, shared on social media and filmed at terminal two of the airport on Tuesday, which showed an officer kick and stamp on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

The video also appeared to show the officer strike a second man.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: “We can confirm we are conducting a criminal investigation into the use of force during events which took place on July 23 at Manchester Airport. We are arranging to interview a police constable under criminal caution as soon as possible.

“I have today met one of the men who was involved and his family members to outline our investigation and we will continue to update them and Greater Manchester Police as our inquiries progress. We will be speaking to the man involved in the second incident as soon as we can.

“The family has asked me to reiterate their call for peace and wish to stress that they do not condone any acts of violence as a result of this incident.

“We are meeting with a number of community leaders in Rochdale this afternoon to listen to their concerns and explain our role.”

Following the IOPC investigation, decisions will be made on whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings, the spokesman said.

A number of politicians have called for calm following demonstrations held after the video emerged.

On Wednesday night, crowds gathered outside Rochdale police station in protest and videos from Thursday night showed a handful of demonstrators throwing eggs at the building.

Roads and tram lines were blocked in Manchester city centre during a Stand Up To Racism demonstration which started outside Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham’s office on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mr Burnham said he had met about 40 community partners in Rochdale.

He said: “What people here don’t want – and I heard this very clearly in the room this morning – is politicians without possession of the facts exploiting the situation for their own political agenda with zero regard for the effect on the ground in communities in Greater Manchester.

“I want to finish by repeating the call for calm, particularly over the coming weekend.

“Things are now moving forward, the right steps are being taken and people’s voices are being heard.

“It is in everyone’s interests that from here we proceed with things in a measured and a peaceful way.”

Rochdale Labour MP Paul Waugh, who has met the family involved, told the PA news agency: “Extremists of all kinds are going to try and exploit this and hijack it for their own ends and that is the last thing this town needs.

“So, it’s my job to make sure that that family, who have been quite dignified in their response to this, get their wishes, which is to see calm prevail, but also for justice to prevail.”

Police said when responding to reports of an altercation at the airport, three of their officers were assaulted – including a female police constable who suffered a broken nose – and four men were arrested.

On Friday evening, GMP Chief Constable Stephen Watson said: “It is a source of profound regret that this week’s incident at Manchester Airport has caused shock and upset in some of our communities.

“Throughout this week, senior officers have been meeting with community representatives to ensure their voices are heard and this will continue – we are at one with the best instincts of those engaged in appealing for calm.

“Whilst we are constrained in publicly releasing further information or footage about the incident due to the conduct and criminal investigations, we are committed to providing the fullest practical assistance to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”