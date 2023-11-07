Officers guarding Rochdale Cenotaph after two incidents, police say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Officers are guarding the Rochdale Cenotaph after two incidents at the war memorial, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have said.

Police Community Support Officers have been stationed by the cenotaph, which the force said is “currently a crime scene”.

An incident on Monday led to two teenagers, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, being charged with intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance.

We join communities across Rochdale in being deeply saddened by the incidents at the Cenotaph Chief Superintendent Nicky Porter, GMP

Rochdale Borough Council said on X, formerly Twitter, that it “removed and replaced a number of damaged poppy wreaths” after the incident.

The council also referenced a second incident at the Cenotaph which it said occurred on Tuesday afternoon and involved graffiti being sprayed on the war memorial. The local authority labelled it “totally unacceptable”.

The response to the second incident, which was reported shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, is ongoing, police said.

GMP did not give any further details.

The council posted on X: “We are proud of our strong links with our armed forces community. Our war memorials and monuments are incredibly important and should be respected by everyone at all times.”

The Rochdale memorial was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, who also designed the Cenotaph on Whitehall, which is the site of the National Service of Remembrance every November.

The central London memorial has featured in wider debate about whether a pro-Palestinian march in the city on Saturday should go ahead, with organisers pledging to avoid the war memorial.

The Metropolitan Police have urged protest organisers not to hold demonstrations on Armistice Day or Remembrance Sunday amid concerns about breakaway groups causing violence.

Chief Superintendent Nicky Porter, GMP Rochdale district commander, said: “We join communities across Rochdale in being deeply saddened by the incidents at the Cenotaph – the memorial is a particularly poignant reminder of those who have given their lives to our country, particularly at this time year.

“We will not tolerate the criminal disrespect of the town’s Memorial Gardens and I hope the action we have already taken in response to these two incidents reassures our communities of that.”

She continued: “Whilst the area is regularly monitored by CCTV operators and passing patrols, the partnership is working to sustain increased protection at this time.

“We have Police Community Support Officers at the scene at the moment and we will be looking to put lasting measures in place over the coming hours and days.

“We don’t underestimate the impact these events will have on our community of veterans, and I will be personally engaging with them and other community groups throughout this week.”

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s incident in Rochdale is asked to contact GMP quoting 1294 07/11/23 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.