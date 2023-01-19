Suspect arrested months after discovery of gunshot and acid attack victim

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder months after a body was found dumped in a residential street in Wigan having been shot and subjected to an acid attack.

According to a statement by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), the 35-year-old was arrested in Sheffield on Thursday, and has been taken into custody as detectives investigate the killing of Liam Smith.

Mr Smith, 38, was found dead in Kilburn Drive in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester, with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body on November 24, last year.

The force has executed four warrants and 28 premises searches as part of the murder inquiry so far.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. As the investigation progresses, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support them and keep them updated throughout.

This attack was a sickening display of violence that will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand

“This attack was a sickening display of violence that will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester.

“Our investigation is moving at pace, and we continue to work relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Liam’s death.

“Liam died from a fatal gunshot wound in what appeared to be a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police.

“I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence. It only takes one crucial piece of information that may be key to achieving answers for Liam’s family and friends.”

He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him Family statement

In a brief statement released through Greater Manchester Police, Mr Smith’s family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been carried out.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force. Information can be given to police through LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 910 of 25/11/2022.

Information can also be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1