Scotland could become ‘world leader’ in renewable energy: think tank

Scotland has the potential to become a world leader in renewable energy through its underlying economic and geographical advantages, according to new analysis.

Researchers for the independent think tank Green Alliance mapped where future green industrial clusters might be located for maximum benefit, and found Scotland to be in a strong position to develop these schemes.

The North East in particular is judged to have huge potential to develop industrial clusters relating to renewable energy generation, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Green Alliance believes a place-based green industrial strategy could facilitate the region’s transition away from fossil fuel production by supporting the development of these green industries.

The group argues the transition would also create high quality, well-paid jobs and help maintain the region’s strong economic standing.

A paper setting out their research findings states: “While the transition away from fossil fuel extraction may pose an economic challenge, North East Scotland is well placed to benefit from the net zero transition, thanks to its geographical advantages and sectoral specialisations.

“Two areas of specialism stand out: renewable electricity generation and hydrogen and CCS.

“North East Scotland is close to current and potential sites for fixed and floating offshore wind (Flow) power generation.

“These include the Aberdeen Offshore Wind farm, which received £9.3 million in 2022 in innovation funding from the then Department of Energy, Business and Industrial Strategy to develop the world’s first hydrogen producing offshore wind turbine, and a site for the integration, assembly and manufacturing of Flow turbines.”

The document, entitled The Cluster Effect: Why the UK Needs a Place-based Green Industrial Strategy, suggests West Central Scotland could also benefit from the transition away from fossil fuels.

“West Central Scotland is a good example of how the net zero transition might benefit a region with a service based economy,” it states.

“It has strengths in financial and insurance services and non-manufacturing services, notably construction.

“It is also known for its strong research universities, life sciences and technology sectors. More broadly, Glasgow City Region’s relatively central location in Scotland and good transport links allow it to export services associated with goods from other regions, such as agricultural products and renewable energy.”

The research comes at a time when the two biggest political parties in the UK, the Conservatives and Labour, are attempting to put economic growth at the heart of their pitch to the voting public ahead of the next general election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer recently drew criticism for his announcement his party would put a stop to any further oil and gas exploration if it gained power.

However Green Alliance believes the party is right to take this approach, insisting there is a valid economic case for doing so as well as an environmental one.

Steve Coulter, head of economy at Green Alliance, said: “Keir Starmer has rightly judged that investing in the clean, green economy will be a vote-winner in 2024 – it already has huge public support.

“But the economic case is also compelling. Our analysis of the extent of Scotland’s potential in renewable energy shows how targeted industrial strategy could unlock the UK’s regional economic strengths.

“Embracing this means the UK could reclaim its place at the forefront of the global race for green industries and jobs, which has dramatically shifted pace following huge US and European investment plans.”