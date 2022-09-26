Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute

Heath and Nobby pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the flowers will be turned into compost.

Nina Lloyd
Monday 26 September 2022 14:36
A number of horses were enlisted to help transport floral tributes left for the Queen from Green Park to Kensington Gardens (Yui Mok/PA)
A number of horses were enlisted to help transport floral tributes left for the Queen from Green Park to Kensington Gardens (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute.

Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the floral tributes will be turned into mulch.

The two senior greys are among a number of horses helping to carry the flowers to Kensington Gardens’ leaf pen throughout this week.

Royal Parks staff and volunteers started removing floral tributes from Green Park (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s royal parks, including the floral displays outside Buckingham Palace, which provided the backdrop to the Queen’s funeral processions.

Recommended

Royal Parks programmes manager Bryony Cross, who has helped recruit volunteers to maintain the tributes, said the process made “perfect sense” because of the late monarch’s environmental legacy.

“I think it makes perfect sense really, the Queen and King Charles, both really conservation-focused on sustainability and the environment, so it makes a lot of sense to take those flowers left for her and then really literally feed them back into the parks,” she said.

“It seems fitting that that happens.”

The bouquets were being pulled on flatbed drays to Kensington Gardens (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

She added: “I think it’s definitely what she would have wanted – she wouldn’t have wanted any waste.”

Park manager of Green Park and St James’s Park Mark Wasilewski said the process represented “new life” which would help the parks flourish.

“In a way, it’s sort of new life, rebirth, and I think it’s exactly what she would have wanted,” he said.

Mr Wasilewski said the scenes in Green Park’s floral tribute garden had been “overwhelming”.

The floral tributes would be turned into material that would ‘help sustain the royal parks for the next 500 years’ (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Everyone getting involved, so many people smelling the perfume of the flowers here, coming with children to lay flowers, read cards and look at tributes. It really, really has been so overwhelming to see that.”

He estimated “hundreds of thousands” of bouquets had been left in Green Park and its surrounding area over the national mourning period, with more visitors to the green space than he said he had ever seen before in his 20-year career as manager.

Andrew Williams, park manager at Kensington Gardens, who is responsible for overseeing the compost process, said the floral tributes would contribute towards nurturing the parks’ soils for the next 500 years.

Recommended

“To be able to turn the floral tributes into a material that’s going to go back into the parks, feeding and nurturing our soils, which really helps to sustain these parks for the next 500 years – the Queen’s floral tributes will play a key role in that,” he said.

The Royal Parks is a charity helping to maintain 5,000 acres of royal parkland since 2017 on behalf of the Government.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in