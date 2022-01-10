Man charged after death of 22-year-old found seriously injured in car park
The man will appear in court on Monday.
A man has been charged in connection with the death of another man found seriously injured in a car park.
Adam Anderson, 22, was found in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock Inverclyde at about 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.
Mr Anderson, from Greenock, was taken to the Inverclyde Royal Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger said: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends at this terrible time.
“We would also like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation.”
