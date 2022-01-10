Man in court on murder charge after 22-year-old’s death
Adam Anderson was found seriously injured in Greenock and was pronounced dead in hospital.
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of another man found seriously injured in a car park.
Adam Anderson, 22, was found in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock Inverclyde at about 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.
Mr Anderson, from Greenock, was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital in the town but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Jordan Cunningham, 27, was charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.
He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.