Man found injured in car park dies
A 22-year-old man died in Inverclyde Royal hospital after he was found injured in a Greenock car park.
A man who was found injured in a car park on New Year’s Day has died in hospital.
Emergency services were sent to Ann Street in Greenock after the 22-year-old was found in a car park on Sunday, at around 3.50pm.
Paramedics took him Inverclyde Royal Hospital, but he died a short time later.
Detectives have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the his death, and officers have said his next of kin have been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a 22-year-old man who found injured at a car park off Ann Street in Greenock around 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.
“The man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later.
“His next of kin are aware.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
