Third man in court charged with Greenock murder

A third man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Greenock.

Martin McCusker, 38, faced Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday where he made no plea to the single charge of murdering Neil Canney.

The 37-year-old was found seriously injured on the doorstep of his home in Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but later died.

McCusker, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, was remanded in custody to reappear in court within the next eight days.

Two men appeared at the same court earlier this week accused of murdering Mr Canney.

Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw, entered no plea at the short petition hearing on Monday and were remanded in custody.

Police Scotland said on Thursday that a 27-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the death.