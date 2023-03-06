Jump to content

Two men appear at court in connection with death of man in Greenock

Two men aged 22 and 28 have appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court in connection with the death of Neil Canney.

Lauren Gilmour
Monday 06 March 2023 17:50
Police at the scene on Nairn Road in Greenock following the death of Neil Canney (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police at the scene on Nairn Road in Greenock following the death of Neil Canney (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Two men have appeared at court in connection with the death of Neil Canney in Greenock.

Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw in North Lanarkshire, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with the murder of Mr Canney.

Both entered no plea and were remanded in custody and will appear again within the next eight days.

Mr Canney, 37, was found seriously injured at a property on Nairn Road at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died a short time later.

