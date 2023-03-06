Two men appear at court in connection with death of man in Greenock

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have appeared at court in connection with the death of Neil Canney in Greenock.

Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw in North Lanarkshire, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with the murder of Mr Canney.

Both entered no plea and were remanded in custody and will appear again within the next eight days.

Mr Canney, 37, was found seriously injured at a property on Nairn Road at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died a short time later.