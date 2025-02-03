Man died weeks after falling down escalator in ‘very sad accident’, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of a man who fell down an escalator at an Underground station was a “very sad and unfortunate accident”, police said.

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich, south-east London, on October 10 last year, weeks after the fall at Waterloo station’s Jubilee line escalator at 5.05pm on Sunday September 15.

The Metropolitan Police said on Monday that having seen CCTV footage, officers are “satisfied” Mr Airlie fell accidently, with no evidence he was pushed.

Detective Inspector Chris Rogers, who is leading the investigation, said: “This new evidence means we have been able to rule out that Mr Airlie was pushed. His fall down the escalator was a very sad and unfortunate accident.

“His death, however, remains unexplained and we will continue to investigate all avenues until we can build a full picture.

“We continue to offer support to Mr Airlie’s family. They have been updated by officers and we request that they receive privacy at this difficult time.”

After his fall, Mr Airlie is believed to have spoken to security officers at the station and told them he had fallen onto a woman of south Asian appearance who also fell on the escalator, police said.

After leaving the Tube, Mr Airlie is then said to have spoken to a woman on a bus travelling from North Greenwich Underground station, who handed him a tissue because he was bleeding from above his left eye.

Mr Airlie was wearing a black T-shirt and light grey jogging bottoms. He had a turquoise and grey Mountain Warehouse rucksack on his back and was carrying a medium-sized black suitcase.

The Met said a post-mortem examination on October 29 was inconclusive and they are awaiting the result of further tests.