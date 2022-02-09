Murder investigation opened after death in Greenwich
Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Lionel Road, Greenwich, at 5.11pm on Tuesday.
Police have launched a murder investigation after an injured man found in Greenwich died of stab wounds.
Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Lionel Road on Tuesday evening.
Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, with stab wounds.
He was pronounced dead at London hospital a short time later.
His next of kin have been informed and homicide detectives are leading the murder investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 with the reference 5622/08FEB. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.