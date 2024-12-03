What the papers say – December 3

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The controversies surrounding Gregg Wallace and international relations are vying for centre stage on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The MasterChef presenter apologised for an Instagram video in which he said complaints against him had been made by “middle-class women of a certain age”, says the Daily Mirror.

The Independent says Downing Street called his comment “misogynistic” with pressure building on the BBC to stop showing the current series of MasterChef.

The Sun says the row has reached “boiling point” with the BBC continuing to air the show on Monday.

Sir Keir Starmer has said in a major foreign policy speech that he will not side with the US and President-elect Donald Trump against the EU, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Times says the Prime Minister used his speech to call for close ties with the US amid the “near and present danger” presented by Russia.

Sir Keir’s Government is the focus of the Daily Mail, which accuses it of being a “talking shop” amid reviews, task forces and consultations”.

A warning over the online threat posed by hostile threats and criminal gangs from the new head of the National Cyber Security Centre is the lead in The Guardian.

The Financial Times also carries a security warning, this time from Nato’s secretary-general to Mr Trump over the dangers of a bad peace deal in Ukraine.

The Metro returns to domestic matters, reporting that victims of stalkers are to be given better protection under new legistlation.