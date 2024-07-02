Signs by polling booth near Grenfell Tower warn voters of ‘slippery politicians’

Support truly

Grenfell campaigners have urged voters not to “slip up again on hollow promises from politicians” as ballots are cast in the General Election.

Seventy-two signs – one for each life lost in the 2017 fire – have been placed in the area of Grenfell Tower.

The yellow signs, usually seen in shops warning customers to watch their footing in a spillage, read “Caution, Slippery Politicians”.

When you are putting your X in the box, just remember Grenfell Yvette Williams, Justice4Grenfell

Placed together on a pavement in front of a polling station sign in west London, Grenfell Tower with its green heart at the top can be seen in the background.

Justice4Grenfell group organiser Yvette Williams said: “Let us not slip up again on hollow promises from politicians; we need real change and real commitments to stop Grenfell being another scandal about the failures of government, including its failures of accountability.”

She urged voters: “When you are putting your X in the box, just remember Grenfell.”

Seven years on from the disaster, campaigners, bereaved and survivors have said little has been learned and complained about recommendations from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase one report still not being implemented.

Four of 15 recommendations from phase one which were specifically directed at government remain outstanding, including introducing a legal obligation on landlords to provide personal emergency evacuation plans (Peeps) for disabled tenants.

Campaigners have called for a national oversight mechanism – an independent public body – to be put in place, responsible for collating, analysing and following up on recommendations from public inquiries.

Groups have also backed calls for a Hillsborough Law, which would, under the Public Authority (Accountability) Bill, include a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries.

Labour’s manifesto has committed to bringing in such a law, but campaigners have said that would be “only part of the picture” and that a national oversight mechanism is vital to ensure recommendations are followed through.

The Conservatives have vowed to “continue our support for leaseholders affected by historic building safety problems by requiring the continuation of developer-funded remediation programmes for mid and high-rise buildings”.

The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry will be published in September.