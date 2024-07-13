Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

GSK moves to new HQ in return to central London

Around 3,000 of the drug giant’s staff will be based at The Earnshaw building on the corner of New Oxford Street.

Holly Williams
Sunday 14 July 2024 00:01
GSK’s new global headquarters The Earnshaw in central London. Picture date: Wednesday July 10, 2024.
GSK’s new global headquarters The Earnshaw in central London. Picture date: Wednesday July 10, 2024. (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Drugs giant GSK is set to move its global headquarters back to central London, ending more than two decades at its Brentford base.

Around 3,000 employees will work from The Earnshaw building on the corner of New Oxford Street from Tuesday.

It marks the end of its time at the Brentford site in west London after the £315 million building was officially opened in 2002 by then prime minister Tony Blair.

GSK’s new HQ will house the firm’s leadership team – headed by chief executive Dame Emma Walmsley – as well as units supporting research and development, supply chain, commercial operations, corporate functions and its ViiV Healthcare specialist HIV joint venture.

It sees GSK return to central London, where the company traces its roots back to the Plough Court Pharmacy, founded in the City in 1715.

GSK said on announcing the new global HQ in December 2022 that the six-floor building would be designed with hybrid working in mind, including technology to support remote working, while also aiming to be energy efficient to help meet the firm’s 2030 net zero goals.

Dame Emma said at the time: “We are proud to call London our home and look forward to the opportunities for even closer collaboration with the city’s world-class science, academic and healthcare institutions.”

GSK moves into its new global HQ from Tuesday (Lucy North/PA)
GSK moves into its new global HQ from Tuesday (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

It agreed the sale of its site at 980 Great West Road, Brentford, in 2021 to London-based regeneration specialist Hadley.

GSK recently flagged its decision to move the global HQ in London as a sign of its commitment to Britain and a UK listing, at a time when the London Stock Exchange is under pressure from a raft of firms defecting overseas.

Dame Emma told the Times CEO Summit last month that the group was “unequivocally, 100% committed” to retaining its listing in Britain, despite the UK only accounting for 3% of its business.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in