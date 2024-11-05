Streets packed for annual Lewes bonfire parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Crowds have paraded down the narrow streets of Lewes for the annual Bonfire Night celebration.

People marched through the town dressed in 17th century clothing reminiscent of what Guy Fawkes would have worn when he plotted to blow up Parliament on November 5.

Some were dressed in traditional royal clothing, while others painted skulls on their faces.

The parade, which the East Sussex town is famous for, was led by a cart containing a figure of Guy Fawkes and giant burning effigies, followed by the crowd, who were carrying flaming fire devil sticks.

Members of the procession marched towards a giant bonfire where they burnt the Guy Fawkes figure in front of thousands of onlookers.

The Lewes bonfire night is the biggest celebration across the UK, organised by six local bonfire societies, which each have their own fireworks, fire sites, costumes and processions.

The first recorded event was in 1795.

The parade commemorates Guy Fawkes and the gunpowder plot in 1605, as well as the 17 Protestant martyrs who were burnt alive in the 1550s in the centre of Lewes, who are represented by 17 burning crosses.

The wider public had been warned by police not to travel to Sussex for the display due to overcrowding concerns.

Those living outside of Lewes can watch a video live stream of the event on Rocket FM as a way to tune into the celebrations.