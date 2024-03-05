Jump to content

In pictures: David Beckham poses among stars of The Gentlemen at London premiere

The former England footballer was pictured alongside creator, director amd friend Guy Ritchie.

Ellie Iorizzo
Tuesday 05 March 2024 19:55
Max Beesley, Ray Winstone, Guy Ritchie and David Beckham (Victoria Jones/PA)
Max Beesley, Ray Winstone, Guy Ritchie and David Beckham (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

David Beckham has joined the cast of The Gentlemen at its premiere in London.

The former England footballer, 48, was pictured with creator, director and friend Guy Ritchie, alongside British stars Max Beesley and Ray Winstone at the premiere of the upcoming Netflix TV series.

Stars of the series including Joely Richardson, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, and Giancarlo Esposito were also pictured arriving at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane event on Tuesday, alongside Hollywood actors including Jason Statham.

