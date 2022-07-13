Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen appears on screen for virtual audiences

The monarch welcomed the High Commissioners of Guyana and Eswatini.

Laura Elston
Wednesday 13 July 2022 14:07
The Queen at Windsor Castle during a virtual audience to receive Thandazile Mbuyisa, High Commissioner for the Kingdom of Eswatini (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen at Windsor Castle during a virtual audience to receive Thandazile Mbuyisa, High Commissioner for the Kingdom of Eswatini (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen has held two virtual audiences at Windsor Castle – the day after presenting the George Cross to the NHS.

The 96-year-old monarch continued her run of official engagements by welcoming the High Commissioners of Guyana and Eswatini by video-link.

The Queen appears on a screen during a virtual audience with Thandazile Mbuyisa, High Commissioner for the Kingdom of Eswatini (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The diplomats – High Commissioner of Eswatini Thandazile Mbuyisa and High Commissioner of Guyana Dr Rajendra Singh – presented their credentials separately at Buckingham Palace.

From the Oak Room in her Berkshire castle, the monarch, wearing a summery blue and yellow floral dress, chatted to her guests on screen as she sat at her desk.

Recommended

Dr Rajendra Singh, High Commissioner of Guyana, and his wife, Shakuntala Singh, attend a virtual audience with the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

On Tuesday, the Queen praised the “amazing” Covid-19 vaccine rollout as she celebrated the achievements of the NHS across the decades by awarding the institution the George Cross.

The head of state was joined by the Prince of Wales for a small ceremony where health leaders from the four home nations were each awarded the medal.

The Queen presents the George Cross to NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard and matron May Parsons (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

They also met frontline workers from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, including May Parsons, the matron who gave the world’s first Covid-19 vaccination outside clinical trials to Maggie Keenan on December 8 2020.

The Queen was on fine form and, when told about Ms Parsons’ historic first, she made her guests laugh with the quip: “You’re still alive?”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in