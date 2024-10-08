Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dog that injured 12-year-old girl was XL bully, police say

The dog was seized by officers and has been humanely destroyed by a vet.

George Lithgow
Tuesday 08 October 2024 21:40
A man and a woman have been arrested, Gwent Police said (Alamy/PA)
A man and a woman have been arrested, Gwent Police said (Alamy/PA)

A 12-year-old girl is in a stable condition after she was attacked by an XL bully dog.

Officers were called to an address in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, at around 5.50pm on Monday, Gwent Police said.

The girl, who suffered life-changing injuries, was taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment, the force added.

The dog was seized by officers and has been humanely destroyed by a vet.

A 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from the Brynmawr area, were arrested on suspicion of owning or possessing a dog bred for fighting and owning or possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

They remain in police custody.

