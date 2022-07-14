Jump to content
Tributes paid to schoolboy who died in quarry tragedy

Myron Davies, 15, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Pontypool on July 6.

Rod Minchin
Thursday 14 July 2022 16:58
Myron Davies died in a fall at a quarry in Pontypool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after falling at a quarry.

Myron Davies suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Limekiln Road in Pontypool, South Wales, on July 6.

The family of the 15-year-old, from Pontypool, described him as a “popular” and “happy boy” who “was loved by all”.

A 14-year-old who was also injured in the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital, Gwent Police said.

In a statement, Myron’s parents, Sarah Davies and Paul Jeffries, said the Abersychan School student was a “lovely nephew, grandson and cousin”.

“He was a happy boy; he always had a smile on his face,” they said.

“He was regularly seen riding on two wheels by the community and loved online gaming with family and friends on the Xbox and PlayStation.

“He will be missed by all his friends and family.

“As you can imagine, as his family we are all completely heartbroken and all his friends are devastated, as we try to make it through each day since hearing this heart-breaking news.

Myron’s family are appealing for the public’s help in answering questions to how the teenager died (Gwent Police/PA)

“It’s a mystery to what happened on this tragic day, if anyone has any information on what happened, please come forward. As a mother, I need to know what happened to my son.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support at this devastating time.”

Gwent Police said a report has been submitted to the coroner and inquiries are ongoing.

