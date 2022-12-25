Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three injured in multi-vehicle crash

The crash happened at around 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood, Gwent.

Rod Minchin
Sunday 25 December 2022 16:32
Police (Nick Potts/PA)
Police (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)

Three people, including a three-year-old girl, have been injured in a road crash on Christmas Day, police said.

The crash happened at around 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood, Gwent.

Gwent Police said the incident involved a Vauxhall Corsa, a Mini Cooper and a Vauxhall Astra.

A 29-year-old man has been left with life threatening injuries, a three-year-old girl was seriously hurt and a 33-year-old woman was injured.

Recommended

They were all travelling in the Corsa and were taken to hospital.

“The driver of a Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries.

“He’s been arrested on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs,” a police spokesman said.

“We’ve been making inquiries to trace a red Vauxhall Astra, which was also being driven on the road at the time and have now located the car.

“Another man, aged 25, has been arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs.

“Both men remain in police custody.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in