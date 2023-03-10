Police officer badly injured and colleague hurt in balcony attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer has been seriously injured and a colleague needed hospital treatment after they were attacked while responding to an incident in east London.

The officers were confronted on the balcony of an address in the De Beauvoir Estate in Hackney following reports of a man attempting to force entry into a property.

The caller said he may have been suffering a mental health crisis.

The man fled and police are urgently trying to trace him.

We will ensure that both officers involved in this incident, who showed great bravery and professionalism, will receive the continuing support they need and deserve Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway

Both officers were taken to hospital and a knife was recovered from the scene.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, Basic Command Unit (BCU) commander for Central East Area, said: “This incident is once again, an example of the very real dangers our officers can be confronted with, at any time, as they ultimately work to protect and serve our communities.

“It is entirely unacceptable that officers who are doing their job and conducting reasonable and legitimate enquiries should be assaulted in this disgraceful way.

“We will ensure that both officers involved in this incident, who showed great bravery and professionalism, will receive the continuing support they need and deserve.

“Meanwhile, our detectives are leading the investigation to find the person responsible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 449/10Mar.