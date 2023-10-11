Jump to content

What the papers say – October 11

Here are the biggest stories in Britain today as per the national front pages.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 11 October 2023 05:25
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Another intense day of conflict between Hamas rebels and Israel again dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

‘Horror’, ‘massacre’ and ‘pure evil’ are among the headlines as The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, The Guardian, The Times, Daily Mail and Daily Express all concentrate on the human cost of the conflict.

The Financial Times kept its eyes locked on Israel as the at-war nation prepares to recover ground from opposing rebels in a soon-to-occur strike back.

For something rather different, the Daily Mirror concentrates on Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour conference in Liverpool where he copped a faceful of sparkles.

And the Daily Star tells us all to “get a shroom” with some rather powerful fungi.

