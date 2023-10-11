What the papers say – October 11

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another intense day of conflict between Hamas rebels and Israel again dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

‘Horror’, ‘massacre’ and ‘pure evil’ are among the headlines as The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, The Guardian, The Times, Daily Mail and Daily Express all concentrate on the human cost of the conflict.

The Financial Times kept its eyes locked on Israel as the at-war nation prepares to recover ground from opposing rebels in a soon-to-occur strike back.

For something rather different, the Daily Mirror concentrates on Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour conference in Liverpool where he copped a faceful of sparkles.

And the Daily Star tells us all to “get a shroom” with some rather powerful fungi.