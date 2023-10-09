Scot among those killed in Hamas attack on Israel, family confirms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Scot is among those killed in the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, his family have said.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, died in the surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group on southern Israel.

More than 10 Britons are feared dead or missing amid the violence, which has reportedly claimed the lives of least 700 people in Israel and more than 400 in Gaza.

Mr Cowan’s family told the BBC: “We are grieving the loss of our son and brother, Bernard Cowan, who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.

“We ask for privacy at this time while we process this huge loss to our family, both at home and in Israel, and to the Jewish community in Glasgow where he will be sorely missed.”

Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw paid tribute to Mr Cowan.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Desperately sad & grim news.

“The family of Bernard Cowan, of late my Eastwood constituent, have confirmed that he was murdered on Saturday by Hamas.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family as we respect their privacy in their grief.

“May his memory be a blessing.”