Police officer accused of supporting Hamas charged with terror offences

The allegations are linked to messages that he shared on WhatsApp.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 01 May 2024 10:14
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA(
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA( (PA Archive)

A 26-year-old police officer is due to appear in court charged with terror offences over messages he shared on WhatsApp.

West Yorkshire Police constable Mohammed Adil is accused of two counts of publishing an image in support of banned organisation Hamas, watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

The allegations are linked to messages that he shared on WhatsApp in October and November last year.

The IOPC said he was charged on Monday following an investigation by counter-terrorism police based in the North East.

Adil, who is based in Calderdale, is currently suspended.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

