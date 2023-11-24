Sunak welcomes ‘critical’ pause in Israel-Hamas war

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has said the temporary truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict is “critical” as he called for the safe return of all hostages.

The long-anticipated four-day pause in fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas began early on Friday, with the militants pledging to free 50 of the around 240 hostages held in Gaza in return for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The Prime Minister thanked Qatar and Egypt for their “intensive diplomacy” in helping to secure the deal, which is also expected to see more aid enter Gaza.

This humanitarian pause is critical to end the terrible ordeal of hostages held by Hamas and get life-saving aid into Gaza Rishi Sunak

If it continues, it would be the first significant halt in the conflict that erupted after Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

Mr Sunak tweeted: “This humanitarian pause is critical to end the terrible ordeal of hostages held by Hamas and get life-saving aid into Gaza.

“I want to thank Qatar, Egypt and others for the intensive diplomacy that has got us here.

“We will not stop until all hostages are safely returned.”

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron continues his trip to the Middle East on Friday to meet with Palestinian leaders and commit a further £30 million in aid for people in Gaza.

He will be in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, meeting Palestinian leaders and agencies delivering aid in Gaza advocating adherence to the new agreement on all sides.

His talks will focus on how UK efforts can help ease the suffering of Gaza’s citizens, who have been bombarded and besieged by Israel’s military, as more humanitarian aid is set to enter the territory amid the lull in fighting.

The former prime minister is urging “all parties to continue to work towards the release of every hostage” after holding talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog during a visit to Israel on Thursday.

The temporary ceasefire began at 7am local time (5am GMT).

The first 13 hostages, made up of women and children, are expected to be freed by Hamas at about 4pm local time (2pm GMT) – the first of 50 to be released over the four days, according to Qatari officials.

Hamas said 150 Palestinian prisoners will be released by Israel.