What the papers say – October 8

The nation’s Sunday papers are consumed by the fresh conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The Observer, Sunday Express and The Sunday Times report hundreds have been killed and Israeli hostages have been taken after Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise onslaught against Israel, with The Sunday Telegraph dubbing the events “Israel’s 9/11 moment”.

Coverage also features on the front of The Independent.

Meanwhile, The Mail on Sunday leads with a harrowing account from one of the people kidnapped in the attack.

Elsewhere, the Sunday People leads with Sir Keir Starmer unveiling his £1.5 billion plan to save the NHS.

The fallout of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby has helped “heal the rift” between Willoughby and former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Sun on Sunday reports TV star David Walliams has claimed in High Court documents he has suffered suicidal thoughts after being dropped from Britain’s Got Talent.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Sir Patrick Stewart bought a haunted house in Los Angeles.