Murder investigation following the death of Amber Gibson

Police Scotland have appealed for further information.

Mark Davey
Tuesday 30 November 2021 21:27
The death of a teenage girl is being treated as murder, Police Scotland said.

Amber Gibson, 16, was reported missing from the Hamilton area on Friday November 26.

Amber is known to have left her home in the Hillhouse area at 9.15pm that night and was last seen at Cadzow Street around 9.55pm.

Her body was discovered near to Cadzow Glen at 10.10am on Sunday November 28.

Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown, from Police Scotland major investigations team west, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Amber’s loved ones and we will continue to support them through this terrible time.

“Whilst our inquiries continue, we are asking for anyone with any information on what happened to Amber, or anyone who believes they saw her at any point of her movements between Friday and Sunday, to please come forward.”

Chief Inspector Briony Daye, local area commander, said: “I’d like to reassure the local community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is not any risk to other members of the public.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns can speak with local officers at any time.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1281 of 28 November. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

